Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 109,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 554.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

