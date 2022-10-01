Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

