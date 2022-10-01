Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day moving average is $242.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

