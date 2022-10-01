Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $80.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 167.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

