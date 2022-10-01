Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

