Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

