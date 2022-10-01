GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

