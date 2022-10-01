Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

