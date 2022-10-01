16,338 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.