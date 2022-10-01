Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Planet Labs PBC worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,769,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.70. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

