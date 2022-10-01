Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,752 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of HUYA worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in HUYA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $528.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

