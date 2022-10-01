Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 556.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,808 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.