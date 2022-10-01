Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

