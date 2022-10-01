iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $162.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.22 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average of $186.13.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

