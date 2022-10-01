MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 415.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 637,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortinet by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

