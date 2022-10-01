MAI Capital Management Sells 3,931 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

