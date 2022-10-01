MAI Capital Management Has $598,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Roche by 0.7% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Roche by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

RHHBY opened at $40.62 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

