MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,938 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 78.8% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 77,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 11.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.27 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.