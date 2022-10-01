MAI Capital Management Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 580,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,144,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,304,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

