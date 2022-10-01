O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $703.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.