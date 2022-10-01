MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

