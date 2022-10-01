Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from €4.68 to €4.10. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Telefónica traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 18824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

