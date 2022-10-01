MAI Capital Management Buys 622 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $207.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.81 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

