Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

VRTS opened at $159.52 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $158.99 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.