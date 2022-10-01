Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

