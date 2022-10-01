NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

