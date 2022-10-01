UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.42.

UiPath stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

