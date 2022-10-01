Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $275.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $290.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $153,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

