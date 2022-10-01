Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Viveve Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 371.96% and a negative return on equity of 197.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

