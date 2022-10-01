Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VEEE stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

