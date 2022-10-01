Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Short Interest Update

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

Shares of VORB stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Virgin Orbit has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

