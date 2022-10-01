United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
United Time Technology Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ UTME opened at $1.92 on Friday. United Time Technology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.
United Time Technology Company Profile
