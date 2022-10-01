United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 19.9% in September

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United Time Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ UTME opened at $1.92 on Friday. United Time Technology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

