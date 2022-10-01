Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

