Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Increases By 32.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

NASDAQ VEV opened at $1.01 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vicinity Motor by 46.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vicinity Motor by 204.0% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.