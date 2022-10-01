Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in September

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,052,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $539,130. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

