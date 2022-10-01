Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.63

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 4893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Envista by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after acquiring an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

