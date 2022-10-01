Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Expands By 45.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

