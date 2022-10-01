TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.