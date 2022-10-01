Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

