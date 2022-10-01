Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.23

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $897.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.
Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
