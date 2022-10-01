Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.23

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $897.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

