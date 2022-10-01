Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.37

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CNDT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Conduent Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conduent by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 404,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conduent by 4,848.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conduent by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 547,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 418,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

