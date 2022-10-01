Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,798,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,798,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,045,374.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,658 over the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

