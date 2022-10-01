PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,232,592 shares in the company, valued at $135,611,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00.

Shares of PBFX opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 42.79%. Analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 588,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 259,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 829,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

