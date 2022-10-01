Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.97

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

