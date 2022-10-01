CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 25,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $112.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

