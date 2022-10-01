Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

