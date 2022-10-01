Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0278 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

