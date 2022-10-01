Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

SQ stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $270.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

