AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,178.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,106.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,634.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

