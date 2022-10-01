CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 106,400 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,575.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00.
CalAmp Trading Down 5.0 %
CAMP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CAMP. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CalAmp (CAMP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.