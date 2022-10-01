CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 106,400 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,575.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00.

CAMP opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.24.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMP. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

